A boat's velocity (in mi/hr \text{mi/hr} ) against a current is given by v ( t ) = 18 ( 25 − t 2 ) v(t) = 18(25 - t^2) for 0 ≤ t ≤ 5 0 \leq t \leq 5 , where t t is in hours. How far has the boat traveled at the instant its velocity first reaches 324 324 mi/hr \text{mi/hr} ?