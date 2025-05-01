Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations

Given the system dxdt=4x2xy{\displaystyle\frac{dx}{dt}=4x-2xy}, dydt=6y+3xy{\displaystyle\frac{dy}{dt}=-6y+3xy}, find all the equilibrium points.