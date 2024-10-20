If lim ⁡ x → b p ( x ) = − 1 \lim\limits_{x\to b}\,p\left(x\right)=-1 and ﻿ lim ⁡ x → b q ( x ) = 7 \lim\limits_{x \to b} \, q(x) = 7 x→blim​q(x)=7﻿, calculate ﻿ lim ⁡ x → b 4 q ( x ) p ( x ) \lim\limits_{x \to b} 4 q(x) p(x) x→blim​4q(x)p(x)﻿.