9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves

Problem 117Multiple Choice

Find the area of the shaded region.
Graph of y = x sin(2x) with the area under the curve shaded between 0 and π/2 on the x-axis.