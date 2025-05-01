A stone is launched vertically upward from the top of a building with initial velocity v 0 = 15 v_0 = 15 m/s \text{m/s} and initial position s 0 = 45 s_0 = 45 m \text{m} . Find the position and velocity functions for all times when the stone is above ground level ( s = 0 s = 0 ). Use g = 9.8 m/s 2 g=9.8\text{ m/s}^2 .