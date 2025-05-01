Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
48 of 0
Problem 48Multiple Choice

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
The antiderivative of 4x+5\sqrt{4x + 5} is x2+5x+C\sqrt{x^2 + 5x + C}.