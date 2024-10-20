Two cyclists A and B are racing on a circular track. Their angular positions during the race are given by the functions α ( t ) \alpha\left(t\right) for A and β ( t ) \beta\left(t\right) for B, where t t is time in seconds and 0 ≤ t ≤ 10 0\le t\le10 . At t = 0 t=0 , both cyclists are at the starting line, and at t = 10 t=10 , they have both completed one full circle. Which cyclist has the greater average angular velocity?