9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 119Multiple Choice

Find the total area of the shaded region.
Graph of y = x cos(2x) with the area between the curve and x-axis shaded from π/4 to 3π/4.