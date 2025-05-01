Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
83 of 0
Problem 83Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral sin5(x)cos(2x)dx\displaystyle\int_{}^{}\sin^5\left(x\right)\cos\left(2x\right)dx.