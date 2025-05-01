Let R R be the region bounded by the curves y = 3 − x y = 3 - \sqrt{x} , y = 3 y = 3 , and x = 9 x = 9 in the first quadrant. Using the shell method, what is the radius of a cylindrical shell at a point x x in [ 0 , 9 ] [0, 9] when revolving R R about the line x = 9 x = 9 ?