Determine whether the following statement is true or false.

For the differential equation y ′ ′ ( t ) − 4 y ( t ) = 0 y^{\prime\prime}(t)-4y(t)=0 , the function y ( t ) = C 1 e 2 t + C 2 e − 2 t y(t)=C_1e^{2t}+C_2e^{-2t} is a solution for any constants C 1 C_1 and C 2 C_2 .