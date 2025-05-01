A car moves along a road with a velocity v ( t ) = 4 t − 1 v(t)=4t-1 for 1 ≤ t ≤ 3 1\leq t\leq3 .

True or false: The car would travel the distance of 14 14 units if it moved at its average velocity (a constant) over 1 ≤ t ≤ 3 1\leq t\leq3 ?