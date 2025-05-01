Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method

Problem 167

Find the volume of the solid bounded by planes perpendicular to the xx-axis at x=π4x=\frac{\pi}{4} and x=5π4x=\frac{5\pi}{4}, whose cross-sections perpendicular to the xx-axis are circular disks with diameters joining the curves y=4cosxy=4\cos x and y=4sinxy=4\sin x.