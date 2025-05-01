Find the volume of the solid bounded by planes perpendicular to the x x -axis at x = π 4 x=\frac{\pi}{4} and x = 5 π 4 x=\frac{5\pi}{4} , whose cross-sections perpendicular to the x x -axis are circular disks with diameters joining the curves y = 4 cos x y=4\cos x and y = 4 sin x y=4\sin x .