Suppose m ( x ) m(x) and n ( x ) n(x) are continuous with m ( x ) ≥ n ( x ) ≥ 0 m(x) \geq n(x) \geq 0 on [ r , s ] [r, s] . The area between m ( x ) m(x) and n ( x ) n(x) from x = r x = r to x = s x = s is revolved about the y y -axis. Which of the following integrals represents the volume using the shell method?