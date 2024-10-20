Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Analyze the function over the interval .
a. Verify if the Mean Value Theorem is applicable to this function on the specified interval.
b. If applicable, determine the point(s) that the Mean Value Theorem guarantees.
Analyze the function over the interval .
a. Verify if the Mean Value Theorem is applicable to this function on the specified interval.
b. If applicable, determine the point(s) that the Mean Value Theorem guarantees.