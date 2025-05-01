Let Q Q be the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = x 1 k y=x^{\frac{1}{k}} and y = x 2 k y = x^{2k} , where k > 1 k > 1 is a positive number. Find the volume Z ( k ) Z(k) of the solid generated when Q Q is revolved about the x x -axis. Express your answer in terms of k k .