A telecommunications company needs to install a fiber optic cable from a central office to a new development 3 3 miles away on the opposite side of a lake. The lake is 1200 1200 ft wide. The cost of laying the cable under the lake is $ 250 250 per foot and $ 150 150 per foot along the road. Determine the least expensive point for the cable to reach the development if it is less than or greater than 3000 3000 ft from the starting point along the road.