A certain bacteria population's growth rate in a controlled lab environment is given by G ( t ) = 820 e − 1.5 t ( 18 e − 1.5 t + 1 ) 2 G(t)=\frac{820e^{-1.5t}}{\left(18e^{-1.5t}+1\right)^2} , where t t is the time in hours since the start of the observation. Determine the value of t > 0 t > 0 that maximizes the growth rate of the bacteria.