8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

Problem 83Multiple Choice

Let f(x)=eg(x)f(x)=e^{g(x)}, where g(x)=3xt21+t3dtg(x)=\displaystyle\int_{3}^{x} \frac{t^2}{1 + t^{3}}\,dt. Compute f(3)f^{\prime}(3).