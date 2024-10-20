Find the equation of the tangent line to the curve defined by the equation ﻿ x 2 − 4 x y + 4 y 2 = 49 x^2 - 4xy + 4y^2 = 49 x2−4xy+4y2=49﻿ at the point ﻿ ( − 3 , 2 ) (-3, 2) (−3,2)﻿.