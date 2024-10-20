Consider the functions k ( x ) = x − 2 k\left(x\right)=x-2 , l ( x ) = x − 2 l\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x-2} , m ( x ) = x + 2 m\left(x\right)=x+2 , and n ( x ) = 4 x 2 n\left(x\right)=4x^2 . Express y = 4 x y=4x as a composition involving one or more of the given functions.