During a physics experiment, a ball is dropped from rest at a height of 120 meters 120~\text{meters} above the ground. The figure shows the plot of distance fallen versus time for the ball as it descends due to Earth's gravity. Estimate the slopes of the secant lines M N 1 MN_1 , M N 2 MN_2 , and M N 3 MN_3 . Approximately how fast was the ball moving when it reached the ground? Round your answers to one decimal place.