9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

133 of 0
Problem 133Multiple Choice

Find the curves passing through (1,2)(1,2) whose lengths from x=1x=1 to x=ex=e are L=1e1+9x2dxL=\(\displaystyle\]\int\)_1^{e}\(\sqrt{1+\dfrac{9}{x^{2}\)}}\,dx.