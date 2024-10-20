Graph the function and determine the absolute extreme values of the function.

f ( x ) = { − x − 3 , − 3 ≤ x < 9 x − 9 , 9 ≤ x ≤ 15 f\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}-x-3,-3\le x<9\\ x-9,9\le x\le15\end{cases}