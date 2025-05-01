Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 257Multiple Choice

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
As xx\to\infty, f(x)=x10,000f(x)=x^{10,000} grows faster than g(x)=exg(x)=e^x.