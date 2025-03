Let function  p p p be differentiable over the set of all real numbers. If  p ( 2 ) = 3.004 p(2) = 3.004 p(2)=3.004 and  p ( 1.99 ) = 3 p(1.99) = 3 p(1.99)=3, determine the value of  p ′ ( 2 ) p^{\prime}\left(2\right) p′(2) through linear approximation.