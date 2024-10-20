Let function ﻿ p p p﻿ be differentiable over the set of all real numbers. If ﻿ p ( 2 ) = 3.004 p(2) = 3.004 p(2)=3.004﻿ and ﻿ p ( 1.99 ) = 3 p(1.99) = 3 p(1.99)=3﻿, determine the value of ﻿ p ′ ( 2 ) p^{\prime}\left(2\right) p′(2)﻿ through linear approximation.