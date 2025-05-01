Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 268

Find the value of the constant a+ba+b such that limx0(sin(4x)x+a+tan(bx)x)=2\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0}\left(\frac{\sin(4x)}{x}+a+\frac{\tan(bx)}{x}\right)=2.