True. ﻿ d d x ( cot ⁡ − 1 ( x ) ) = − 1 1 + x 2 \frac{d}{dx}\left(\cot^{-1}\left(x\right)\right)=-\frac{1}{1+x^2} dxd​(cot−1(x))=−1+x21​﻿, which has the same domain, range, and behavior as ﻿ − csc ⁡ 2 ( x ) -\csc^2\left(x\right) −csc2(x)﻿. Therefore, they are equal for any ﻿ x x x﻿.