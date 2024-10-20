A function ﻿ f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x)﻿ has the following properties:

﻿ f ′ ( x ) > 0 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)>0 f′(x)>0﻿ and ﻿ f ′ f^{\prime} f′﻿﻿ ′ ( x ) > 0 ^{\prime}\left(x\right)>0 ′(x)>0﻿, for x > − 2 x>-2