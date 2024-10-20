For the function f ( x ) = m x f\left(x\right)=mx , m > 0 m\gt{0} , L = 4 m L=4m , c = 4 c=4 , and ε = 0.05 \varepsilon=0.05 , identify the largest open interval about ﻿ c c c﻿ where ﻿ ∣ f ( x ) − L ∣ < ε |f(x)-L|\lt\varepsilon ∣f(x)−L∣<ε﻿. Subsequently, find a δ > 0 \delta\gt{0} such that the condition ﻿ 0 < ∣ x − c ∣ < δ 0\lt{|x-c|}\lt{\delta} 0<∣x−c∣<δ﻿ ensures ﻿ ∣ f ( x ) − L ∣ < ε |f(x)-L|\lt\varepsilon ∣f(x)−L∣<ε﻿.