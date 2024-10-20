Calculate the limit for the function f ( x ) = 16 x 2 − 3 x − 4 x f\left(x\right)=\sqrt{16x^2{}-3x}-4x as ﻿ x → − ∞ x\to-\infty x→−∞﻿ and ﻿ x → ∞ x\to\infty x→∞﻿.