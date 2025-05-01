Let R R be the region bounded by the curves y = 3 − x y=3-\sqrt{x} , y = 3 y=3 , and x = 9 x=9 in the first quadrant. Using the shell method, what is the height of a cylindrical shell at a point x x in [ 0 , 9 ] \left\lbrack0,9\right\rbrack when revolving R R about the line x = 9 x=9 ?