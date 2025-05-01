Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Euler's Method
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Euler's Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
21 of 0
Problem 21Multiple Choice

Apply Euler's method for 33 steps to approximate the solution of the IVP. Round each result to 44 decimal places.
y=3xy+yy^{\prime}=3xy+y, y(0)=1y(0)=1, Δx=0.2\Delta{x}=0.2