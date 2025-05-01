Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Evaluate the integral 19(2+x)12xdx\displaystyle\int_1^9\frac{(2+\sqrt{x})^{\frac12}}{\sqrt{x}}\,dx.