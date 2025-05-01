Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
41 of 0
Problem 41Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: cos1x2xdx \displaystyle \int \displaystyle \frac{\cos^{-1} \sqrt{x}}{2\sqrt{x}} \, dx