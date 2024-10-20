In a controlled environment, the growth of a certain bacteria culture is modeled by the function G ( t ) = 500 t 2 t 2 + 100 G(t)=\frac{500t^2}{t^2+100} , where G ( t ) G(t) is the number of bacteria in thousands and t t is the time in hours since the start of the observation. What is the carrying capacity of this bacteria culture as time approaches infinity?