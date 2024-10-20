The graph of y = 1 2 x y=\frac{1}{\sqrt{2x}} is shown. Alongside, the graph of y = 2 ( x + h ) − 2 x h y=\frac{\sqrt{2\left(x+h\right)}-\sqrt{2x}}{h} for h = { 1 , 0.5 , 0.2 } h=\left\lbrace1,0.5,0.2\right\rbrace is also shown on the same coordinate plane. Describe what happens to the graph of y = 2 ( x + h ) − 2 x h y=\frac{\sqrt{2\left(x+h\right)}-\sqrt{2x}}{h} as x x approaches 0 0 .