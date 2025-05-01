Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
8. Definite Integrals

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

Let y=x32x3etdt\displaystyle y=\int_{x^3}^{2x^3}e^{t}\,dt. Find dydx\displaystyle\frac{dy}{dx}.