Evaluate the limit of the given expression. Use l'Hôpital's Rule if required.

lim ⁡ x → 2 − sin ⁡ − 1 ( x − 1 ) − π 2 x − 2 \lim_{x\rightarrow2^{-}}\frac{\sin^{-1}\left(x-1\right)-\frac{\pi}{2}}{x-2}