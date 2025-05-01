Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method

Problem 175Multiple Choice

Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region between x=y2x=y^{2} and x=4x=4 about the xx-axis.