An athlete is training for a triathlon and practices transitioning between cycling and swimming. They cycle along a straight path parallel to a pool for a certain distance before diving in to swim the remaining length. The pool is w w m \text{m} long. The athlete cycles at x x m/s \text{m/s} and swims at y y m/s \text{m/s} . If they cycle for z z m \text{m} before swimming to the end of the pool, what is the total time taken to complete the practice?