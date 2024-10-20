A child throws a toy airplane vertically upward from a balcony 10 m \text{10 m} above the ground with an initial speed of 9.8 m/s 9.8\text{ m/s} . The height (in meters) of the airplane above the ground t t seconds after it is thrown is given by a ( t ) = − 4.9 t 2 + 9.8 t + 10 a(t) = -4.9t^2 + 9.8t + 10 . What is the maximum height the toy airplane reaches?