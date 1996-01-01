Given the parametric equations x = 2 t − 1 x = 2\sqrt{t}-1 and y = 5 t + 3 y = 5\sqrt{t}+3 , for 0 ≤ t ≤ 9 0 \leq t \leq 9 , eliminate the parameter to find an equation relating x x and y y . Then, describe the curve represented by this equation and specify the positive orientation.