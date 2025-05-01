A weather balloon is released from an elevation of 6200 ft 6200~\text{ft} above sea level. Its vertical velocity at various times is modeled by the polynomial h ( t ) = 2.85 t 3 − 37.12 t 2 + 128.54 t + 3.20 h(t) = 2.85t^3 - 37.12t^2 + 128.54t + 3.20 , where t t is in minutes and the velocity is in f t / m i n \mathrm{ft} / \mathrm{min} . Estimate the elevation of the balloon after 6 6 minutes using this polynomial.