Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
0. Functions
Combining Functions
0. Functions

Combining Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
98 of 0
Problem 98Multiple Choice

Let f(x)=4x+1x3f(x)=\dfrac{4x+1}{x-3}. Find f1(x)f^{-1}(x) and state its domain and range.