Consider the region T T bounded by y = 3 + x y = 3 + \sqrt{x} , x = 16 x = 16 , and y = 3 y = 3 . When the region T T is revolved about the y y -axis, what is the area A ( y ) A(y) of a cross section at height y y for y y on [ 3 , 7 ] [3, 7] ?