A water tank is 5 m 5\text{ m} deep and has a rectangular observation window 0.7 m 0.7\text{ m} wide and 0.4 m 0.4\text{ m} high, with its bottom edge 1 m 1\text{ m} above the base of the tank. Find the total force exerted by the water on the window. Take ρ = 1000 kg/m 3 \rho = 1000 \, \text{kg/m}^3 and g = 9.8 m/s 2 g = 9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 .