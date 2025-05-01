Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. Sequences & Series
Series
14. Sequences & Series

Series: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
113 of 0
Problem 113Multiple Choice

For what value of r r does the infinite geometric series 5+5r+5r2+5r3+5+5r+5r^2+5r^3+\ldots sum to 20 20 ?