Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule: Videos & Practice Problems
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a deep-sea dive a diver tracks their depth every 5 minutes. The data recorded is shown in the table below.
Simultaneously, a nearby oceanographic station measures the water pressure P (in Pascals, "Pa") at the various depths d (in meters) measured by the diver and creates the following table shown below.
Calculate the rate of change of the water pressure with respect to time experienced by the diver when descending for 25 minutes during the dive. Estimate the required derivatives using the forward difference quotient.
