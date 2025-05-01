Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 248Multiple Choice

Compute the following limit using l’Hôpital’s Rule:
limt08t+164t\displaystyle\lim_{t \to0} \frac{\sqrt{8t + 16} - 4}{t}